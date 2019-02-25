NIA Identifies Car Used in Pulwama Attack, Says Owner on the Run

In a major breakthrough in Pulwama attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified the owner of the Maruti Eco car that was used to attack the CRPF convoy on February 14.The NIA, in a statement, said that the owner of the Eco car was Sajjad Bhatt, son of Md Maqbool Bhat, resident of Bijbehara District in Anantnag. The NIA said that Bhatt had acquired the vehicle on February 4 — 10 days before the attack."Sajjad was a student of Siraj-ul-Uloom, Shopain. A raid was conducted by the NIA team at his house with the help of J&K Police on February 23. However, Sajjad was not present in his house and has been evading arrest since then. He has reportedly now joined JeM. A photograph to this effect has also appeared in social media where Sajjad is seen holding weapons," the NIA spokesperson said.As per the NIA investigation, the IED laden Maruti Eco originally belonged to Md Jaleel Ahmed Haqani a resident of Heaven colony, Anantnag. The NIA said the vehicle was bought by Haqani in the year 2011. "It subsequently exchanged hands seven times and finally reached Sajjad Bhat," the NIA said.The agency identified the vehicle after recovering a metal plate from Lethpora. The metal plate revealed the Chassis and engine numbers of the vehicle used which led the NIA team to the vehicles owner. The agency believed that about 15-20 kg RDX was packed in a jerrycan and placed in the Maruti Eco car. Parts of the jerrycan have also been recovered by forensic teams visiting the scene of crime.