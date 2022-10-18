NIA Intensifies Probe in Gangs-Terror Nexus, Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in North India

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on early Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations in various states across northern India in an ongoing case against gangs and their nexus with terror groups, sources said.

Based on specific inputs, NIA teams in coordination with state police carried out these raids at certain locations of the gangsters in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and NCR, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Similar searches were conducted last month at 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and NCR.

“The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals including doctors etc., had created a widespread scare among the people. These gangs were using cyber-space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large,” the NIA had said earlier.

The NIA registered cases against this nexus earlier this year. Gang leaders who are operating such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked.

The NIA also conducted raids today at two locations in Phulwari Sharif, Patna in connection with the PFI case of Patna.

Bihar | NIA raids underway at two locations in Phulwari Sharif, Patna in connection with the PFI case of Patna. pic.twitter.com/INQH33mksv — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Last month, the Centre declared the PFI, its associates, affiliates and fronts as an unlawful association for a period of five years. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that some of PFI’s founding members are leaders of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and the outfit has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) — both of which are proscribed organisations.

Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala are some of the outfits banned by the MHA for “unlawful association” with PFI.

