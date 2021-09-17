NIA Says Islamic State Trying to Spread Network in India; 37 Cases Registered, 168 Arrests Made in 2021

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which deals with terror-related cases, has said that the Islamic State (IS) was trying to spread in India through continuous propaganda online and that a total of 37 cases linked to the IS have been investigated by the sleuths of NIA so far. The latest cases were registered in June 2021 in which a total of 168 accused were arrested.

“NIA has investigated 37 cases of terror attacks, conspiracy and funding which have been inspired by the IS ideology. The most recent case was registered by NIA in June 2021. A total of 168 accused have been arrested in these cases," the investigative agency said in a press note.

The press note said that charge sheets have been filed in 31 cases, and 27 accused have been convicted after trial.

While giving details about the modus operandi of the IS, the NIA said that the global terror outfit targets youth in India majorly online. “Investigation by NIA has revealed that IS (Islamic State) is trying to spread its tentacles in India through continuous propaganda online. Gullible youth are targeted on open social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram," NIA said.

Once a person shows interest, they are enticed to communicate with online handlers based abroad using encrypted social media platforms. “Depending on the gullibility of the person, the handlers then use the person for uploading online content, translation of IS texts to local language, conspiracy, preparation of a module, collection of arms and ammunition, preparation of IEDs, terror funding and even attacks," NIA said.

