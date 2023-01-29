A Delhi court has ordered attaching the All Parties Hurriyat Conference’s (APHC) office in Rajbagh area of Srinagar under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). According to top sources, the Hurriyat office will be sealed today.

Additional Sessions Judge New Delhi, Shalinder Malik, has ordered that Immovable properties that is building office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference at Rajbagh, which was earlier used as office of APHC, to be attached and necessary legal process be carried out in this regard”.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its application said they have sufficient evidence against separatist leader Nayeem Khan, who “partly owns the property”.

According to the KashmirObserver, the NIA stated that the evidence is in form of documentary, electronic and oral to substantiate the charges framed against the accused Nayeem Khan.

The NIA is in charge of the case against separatist leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan who has been in judicial custody since August 14, 2017, for “creating unrest” in the Kashmir Valley.

He was arrested on July 24, 2017, and denied bail in December last year.

According to reports, the Hurriyat office in Rajbagh was used to draw up strategies for protests, funding activities of stone pelting, recruiting unemployed youth to carry out terror activities to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

The court further said the attachment of a property does not amount to any bearing upon trial and that cannot be in any manner be considered as “pre-trial conclusion” or findings of punishment or offence against the accused.

