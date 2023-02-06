The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one more person in the Phulwarisharif Patna PFI case. And CNN-News18 has accessed the interrogation report of the accused.

Investigations have revealed that Irshad was involved in criminal conspiracy hatched by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to spread hatred and religious enmity between people of different communities.

Irshad had attended arms-attack training at Ahmad Palace, Phulwarisharif, Patna, says the report.

He has also been associated with PFI arms training activities, it says.

A printed banner of PFI and two steel swords have been recovered through his revelations.

According to the report, PFI cadres wanted to carry out targeted killings in Bihar.

The two accused arrested on Sunday told the NIA that they arranged weapons and ammunition to carry out the killings and performed recce for it, the report says.

They were asked to hand over the arms to PFI weapon trainer Yaqoob, it says.

Yaqoob was allegedly conducting arms training sessions for PFI cadres. These cadres were allegedly trained to target their “perceived enemies".

Yaqoob had posted a derogatory and inflammatory Facebook video post that was aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony, according to the report.

After Yaqoob was trolled for it, he identified some of them and his gang decided to execute them to show that they were from the saffron community, the report says.

With these arrests, a PFI killer module has been unearthed and busted, thus preventing targeted killings, officials say.

Earlier, four people were arrested and several incriminating articles/documents related to PFI were seized in the case. In Sunday’s raids and searches, multiple digital devices were seized, say officials.

