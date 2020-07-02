NIA Makes Sixth Arrest in Pulwama Terror Case, Accuses Budgam Youth of Facilitating Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made its sixth arrest in connection with the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed last year.

Iqbal Rather, 25, a resident of Budgam in the Union territory, was taken into custody by NIA for facilitating the attack, an NIA statement said.

The NIA has accused Rather of helping key conspirator Muhammad Umar Farooq reach Kashmir after he allegedly infiltrated through the International Border in Jammu.

"Mohammed Iqbal Rather was part of the transportation module of Jaish e Mohammed. He facilitated movement of Muhammed Umar Farooq, the JeM terrorist and a key conspirator in the case, after he infiltrated into Indian territory in April 2018 from the national highway near international border to south Kashmir," the NIA said.

Farooq had allegedly assembled the IED that was fitted to the vehicle which bombed the convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in February 2019 killing 40 of its jawans.

The NIA said Rather was in constant touch with the Pakistani leadership of JeM and was sending them messages through secured apps.

"We had technical evidence against him which emerged during our investigation into the case. His phone and other electronic devices seized during a Jaish conspiracy case also gave evidence about his involvement in the Pulwama attack," a NIa official told CNN-News18. A Jammu court has granted NIA custody of Rather for seven days.

Rather was first arrested in September 2018 in a Jaish-related case when he was trying to help infiltrated terrorists move from the Jammu-Kathua region to south Kashmir.