English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIA Proposal to Set Up Research Cell on ISIS Approved: Rajanth Singh
The Home Minister also said that 100 new posts have been created in the National Investigation Agency(NIA) for effective investigation and supervision.
File photo of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
Loading...
Hyderabad: The government has approved a proposal of the National Investigation Agency to open a research cell on terror-group Islamic State (ISIS), Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.
The minister also said 100 new posts have been created in the NIA for effective investigation and supervision.
"Terror funding is a big factor in promoting terrorism. The way NIA performed its role, the result is that there has been a decline in terror funding compared to earlier," Singh said here.
The circulation of fake Indian currency notes has also declined due to the efforts of the NIA and other agencies, he said.
"We have also given approval to the NIA to set up a research cell on the ISIS," Singh said.
The home minister was speaking after inaugurating two new office-cum-housing complexes of the NIA here and Guwahati, built by NBCC India at a cost of about Rs 77 crore.
The Hyderabad NIA complex is an "all-inclusive" project and spread over 12,572 square metre.
It has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 37 crore and consists of both administrative and residential flats for its staff. The Guwahati project entailed a cost of Rs 40 crore and has a built-up area of 9,830 square metre.
The minister also said 100 new posts have been created in the NIA for effective investigation and supervision.
"Terror funding is a big factor in promoting terrorism. The way NIA performed its role, the result is that there has been a decline in terror funding compared to earlier," Singh said here.
The circulation of fake Indian currency notes has also declined due to the efforts of the NIA and other agencies, he said.
"We have also given approval to the NIA to set up a research cell on the ISIS," Singh said.
The home minister was speaking after inaugurating two new office-cum-housing complexes of the NIA here and Guwahati, built by NBCC India at a cost of about Rs 77 crore.
The Hyderabad NIA complex is an "all-inclusive" project and spread over 12,572 square metre.
It has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 37 crore and consists of both administrative and residential flats for its staff. The Guwahati project entailed a cost of Rs 40 crore and has a built-up area of 9,830 square metre.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion
- Windies Captain Holder Calls for Minimum Wages for Cricketers
- Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to Start Shooting for Imtiaz Ali Film Next Week?
- Saumya Tandon Slams Veena Malik for Mocking Abhinandan Varthaman and IAF
- Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch is On Sale, and at 70% Discount
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results