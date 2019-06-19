Take the pledge to vote

NIA Sleuths Question Three Accused in Right-wing Leaders' Killings in Tamil Nadu Jail

This comes after searches at seven locations in Coimbatore on June 12 and the arrest of accused persons, including Mohammed Azarudeen and Shiek Hidayathullah in the ISIS module case.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 12:03 AM IST
NIA Sleuths Question Three Accused in Right-wing Leaders' Killings in Tamil Nadu Jail
Representative Image.
Chennai: The National Investigation Agency sleuths have quizzed three inmates of Puzhal Central Jail here, who are accused in five murder cases related to leaders of a Hindu outfit and the BJP in connection with their probe in the ISIS Kerala-Tamil Nadu module case.

The accused men, 'Police' Fakrudeen, Panna Ismail and Bilal Malik, who were arrested in 2013 and are now lodged in high security blocks in the central jail here, were questioned on Monday, a senior prison official told PTI.

They were questioned in connection with the ISIS module case (NIA) for about three hours by a team of sleuths led by a Deputy Police Superintendent, he added.

This comes after searches at seven locations in Coimbatore on June 12 and the arrest of accused persons, including Mohammed Azarudeen and Shiek Hidayathullah in the ISIS module case.

The outcome of the questioning is not known.

In 2013, the trio had been arrested in connection with the murders of Hindu Munnani state secretary S Vellaiyappan, BJP senior functionaries, Dr V Arvind Reddy, 'Auditor' Ramesh, and two others.

Fakrudeen and Malik were also accused in a case related to a failed bid in 2011 to assassinate BJP leader LK Advani at Madurai.

