NIA Raids 16 Places in J&K to Crack Down on Terror Support; Searches in Delhi, UP Over Mundra Drug Bust

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday launched raids at 21 locations in Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh as part of two high-profile investigations.

The agency, along with the J&K police and the CRPF, raided 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir targeting suspected terror support networks following the recent spate of civilian killings in Srinagar. The NIA also carried out raids at five locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the seizure of 3,000 kg heroin from Gujarat’s Mundra Port last month.

CRACKDOWN ON TERROR

The agency said the J&K raids are part of a bigger crackdown on those with suspected links to terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and Al-Badr.

“The NIA conducted searches at 16 locations in Kashmir valley in connection with J&K terrorism conspiracy case (RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) pertaining to conspiracy for conducting violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities by the cadres of proscribed terrorist organization Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), and their affiliates Al Badr, The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind (MGH) etc,” an NIA statement said.

An agency official, on condition of anonymity, told News18 that the current investigation targets those providing logistical support to terrorists. “This is a new FIR where over-ground workers are being investigated," the official said.

Seven civilians, four of them from minority Hindu and Sikh communities, have been killed by terrorists in Kashmir in five days. The Resistance Front (TRF), considered a shadow outfit of the banned LeT terror group, has claimed responsibility for the targeted civilian killings.

The NIA had on Sunday arrested two suspected operatives of the TRF following raids at several places in Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla districts of Kashmir.

WAR ON DRUGS

Tuesday’s raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are the second tranche of searches conducted by the NIA since taking over the Mundra Port drug seizure case on October 6. The NIA had taken up the investigation under sections of the IPC, the NDPS Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against. Eight persons, including an Indian couple who owned a Vijayawada-based trading company, have been arrested in the case.

The couple were to allegedly receive 2,988.21 kg heroin, disguised as a consignment of semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan, that arrived at the Mundra port from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran. They were in turn meant to send the consignment to a Delhi-based businessman for distribution across India, investigators have alleged.

On Saturday, the NIA had conducted searches in Chennai, Coimbatore and Vijayawada at premises of the accused. During the searches, various incriminating documents, articles and other items were seized, an official had said.

