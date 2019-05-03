English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIA Raids 20 Locations in Tamil Nadu in Connection with PMK Leader Ramalingam's Murder
NIA said that it seized digital devices, including nine hard discs, three laptops, 16 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, seven diaries, seven memory cards in the raids.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Chennai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches in 20 locations related to the radical Islamic group, Popular Front of India (PPI) in Trichy, Kumbakonam and Karaikal of Tamil Nadu in connection with the murder of V Ramalingam, a functionary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) political party based in the state.
NIA in a statement said that it seized digital devices, including nine hard discs, three laptops, 16 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, seven diaries, seven memory cards in the raids.
Besides, one sword, one sharp edged knife and cash of Rs 2 lakh were recovered from 3 different houses and about 100 incriminating documents have also been seized.
On the night of February 5, 45-year-old Ramalingam was murdered by a gang of unknown assailants in Thirubhuvanam allegedly for opposing forced religious conversions.
The PMK leader had reportedly confronted a few men in his locality in Thirubuvanam, who were attempting to forcefully convert people to Islam.
Hours later he was brutally murdered, with his hands were chopped off. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.
NIA in a statement said that it seized digital devices, including nine hard discs, three laptops, 16 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, seven diaries, seven memory cards in the raids.
Besides, one sword, one sharp edged knife and cash of Rs 2 lakh were recovered from 3 different houses and about 100 incriminating documents have also been seized.
On the night of February 5, 45-year-old Ramalingam was murdered by a gang of unknown assailants in Thirubhuvanam allegedly for opposing forced religious conversions.
The PMK leader had reportedly confronted a few men in his locality in Thirubuvanam, who were attempting to forcefully convert people to Islam.
Hours later he was brutally murdered, with his hands were chopped off. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky Has New Multi-TV Subscription Options That Are Complicated Yet Attractive
- Priyanka Chopra is a Cute Bridesmaid With Floral Headband at Sophie Turner's Wedding, Watch Video
- Amazon Summer Days Sale: Offers And Discounts on Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30 Lite And More
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
- Amazon Summer Days Sale: Discounts on Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results