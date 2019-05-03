NIA Raids 20 Locations in Tamil Nadu in Connection with PMK Leader Ramalingam's Murder

: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches in 20 locations related to the radical Islamic group, Popular Front of India (PPI) in Trichy, Kumbakonam and Karaikal of Tamil Nadu in connection with the murder of V Ramalingam, a functionary of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) political party based in the state.NIA in a statement said that it seized digital devices, including nine hard discs, three laptops, 16 mobile phones, 21 SIM cards, seven diaries, seven memory cards in the raids.Besides, one sword, one sharp edged knife and cash of Rs 2 lakh were recovered from 3 different houses and about 100 incriminating documents have also been seized.On the night of February 5, 45-year-old Ramalingam was murdered by a gang of unknown assailants in Thirubhuvanam allegedly for opposing forced religious conversions.The PMK leader had reportedly confronted a few men in his locality in Thirubuvanam, who were attempting to forcefully convert people to Islam.Hours later he was brutally murdered, with his hands were chopped off. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.