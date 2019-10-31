NIA Raids 6 Locations in Tamil Nadu in Crackdown on Islamic State Module

Coimbatore/New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently conducting raids at six locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a 2018 case regarding an alleged conspiracy by the Islamic State. Raids are underway in Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam and Trichy districts.

The ISIS case is about a criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused with the intention of furthering the objectives of the proscribed terrorist organisation by targeting Hindu leaders or activists at Coimbatore, who are critical of ISIS/Daish and of religious terrorism.

In June, NIA arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, the alleged mastermind of IS’ Tamil Nadu module. Sources said the raids underway on Thursday were in connection with the case and the alleged Islamic State links.

NIA has been conducting raids in the issue over the past few months.

Further details are awaited.

