NIA Raids 40 Locations Across TN, Kerala, K'taka Over Inputs from Coimbatore Blast Case Accused

In a major crackdown on terror activities, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids across 40 locations in multiple states.

Sources told News18 that the raids are related to recent terror activities in Coimbatore and Bengaluru. Sources added that the raids are a follow up to the recent arrests in these cases.

NIA searches are being carried out based on the inputs received during the enquiry from the Coimbatore suicide attack accused, sources said.

More details to follow.

