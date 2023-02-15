CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » NIA Raids 40 Locations Across TN, Kerala, K'taka Over Inputs from Coimbatore Blast Case Accused
1-MIN READ

NIA Raids 40 Locations Across TN, Kerala, K'taka Over Inputs from Coimbatore Blast Case Accused

By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 08:52 IST

New Delhi, India

Police personnel and National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams conduct raids in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case, in Coimbatore, on November 10, 2022. (File photo PTI)

NIA searches are being carried out based on the inputs received during the enquiry from the Coimbatore suicide attack accused, sources said

In a major crackdown on terror activities, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids across 40 locations in multiple states.

Sources told News18 that the raids are related to recent terror activities in Coimbatore and Bengaluru. Sources added that the raids are a follow up to the recent arrests in these cases.

NIA searches are being carried out based on the inputs received during the enquiry from the Coimbatore suicide attack accused, sources said.

More details to follow.

