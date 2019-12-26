Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

NIA Raids Activist Akhil Gogoi's House in Guwahati After Arresting Him A Month Ago

Officials said that Akhil Gogoi, whose custody was to end on Friday, has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
File photo of KMSS advisor Akhil Gogoi with activists during a protest rally in Guwahati (PTI)
File photo of KMSS advisor Akhil Gogoi with activists during a protest rally in Guwahati (PTI)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of RTI activist and peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested by the agency earlier this month, officials said.

Gogoi, whose custody was to end on Friday, has been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, the officials said.

The activist, who also gives advice to various farmer organisations, was arrested when Assam was witnessing widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

