Home » News » India » NIA Raids at Multiple Locations in J-K in Al Huda Educational Trust Case
1-MIN READ

NIA Raids at Multiple Locations in J-K in Al Huda Educational Trust Case

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 11, 2022, 09:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The raids are underway in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora. (Photo: News18)

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA about the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, which was declared as an ‘unlawful association’ under UAPA in 2019

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a case relating to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, Rajouri.

The raids are underway in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora.

first published:October 11, 2022, 09:05 IST
last updated:October 11, 2022, 09:05 IST