1-min read

NIA Raids Four Locations in J&K Over Cross-border Terror Funding

Home Minister Amit Shah had said last month that the Centre would escalate the crackdown on such funding in the state.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
NIA Raids Four Locations in J&K Over Cross-border Terror Funding
NIA raids underway at 4 locations in J&K. (Twitter: ANI)
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency, as part of a crackdown on cross-border terror funding, is conducting raids at four locations in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, sources aware of the developments said.

Home Minister Amit Shah had said last month that the Centre would escalate the crackdown on such funding in the state. Last month, the agency brought hardline separatist leader Masarat Alam to Delhi from a Jammu and Kashmir prison to question him in a terror funding case.

Alam and separatists Asiya Andrabi and Shabir Shah are accused in a terror case which involves Lashkar-e-Taiba chief and 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

In 2018, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against 12 people, including Saeed, another terror mastermind Syed Salahuddin and 10 Kashmiri separatists in a case of alleged terror funding and secessionist activities.

