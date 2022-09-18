NIA Raids Nearly 40 Locations Across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh in PFI Case; Cash, Documents Seized

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at nearly 40 locations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with a terror related case involving the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Raids were conducted in Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa and Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and Nizamabad, Telangana. The main accused in the case is PFI District Convener Shadullah. His premises were also searched.

The NIA had reportedly received intel that a group of people were imparting terror training on the pretext of Karate classes in Telangana’s Nizamabad.

In a release, the NIA had said that the accused were organising camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts and to promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.

The central agency seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers, cash amount of Rs.8,31,500 etc. Four persons have been detained for questioning.

Earlier, the Telangana police had arrested Abdul Kader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Mohammed Imran and Mohammed Abdul Mobin.

A case of treason was registered against them. The case was registered in July this year against PFI members by Nizamabad Police Station in Telangana under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 13(1)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Further probe in the matter is on.

