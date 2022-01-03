NIA Raids Renowned Kannada Writer's House, Takes Daughter-in-law in Custody for Suspected ISIS Links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided the residence of B M Basha, the son of renowned Kannada writer and former Ullal MLA late B M Idinabba, at Mastikatte village near Mangalore and took Mariam alias Deepthi into custody for her alleged links with the global terrorist organisation ISIS. Mariam is the wife of Basha.

The team led by NIA Deputy SP Krishna Kumar thoroughly searched the house and seized several documents. According to local police, the suspect has been taken to New Delhi after securing her remand at a local court in Mangalore.

In August, the NIA had raided the same house to arrest her husband’s first cousin Anas Abdul Rahman for his suspected ISIS links. Mariam was also interrogated during that time, but she was let off. According to local police, NIA returned after five months to arrest Mariam as they have collected sufficient evidence against her ISIS links.

“Mariam alias Deepthi Marla was in touch with an ISIS member Ajmal, a granddaughter of late Idinabba. Ajmal is Idinabba’s daughter’s daughter. She happens to be her cousin. Ajmal fled to Syria a few years ago and she is believed to be a hardcore ISIS member," said a senior Karnataka police officer.

“Mariam was a Hindu before she got married. She is from a well off family. Her name is Deepthi Marla. She has studied in the UAE. She was attracted towards Islam there, married a Muslim from her native place and converted later," he said.

Idinabba was a highly respected politician and an author. A three time MLA from Ullal and was also the chairman of Kannada Development Authority during early 2000. Idinabba hails from a minuscule Muslim sub-caste called Bearys, who are into trade. He died at the age of 89 in 2009.

The NIA is keeping a close watch on the activities of many alleged ISIS sympathisers on Karnataka-Kerala border. Some young people belonging from a good family background of this region have been arrested for ISIS links in the past.

