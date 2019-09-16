NIA Recommends Action Against Three of Its Officials to MHA over Bribery Charges

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has prima facie found merit in allegations of corruption against its own officials and recommended action to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). A deputy inspector general (DIG)-level officer inquiring into bribery allegations against a superintendent of police (SP) and two other has recommend disciplinary action.

“We have completed our inquiry and the file has been sent to the MHA for disciplinary action,” a source in the NIA told News18.

The three officials, including the SP, were accused of negotiating bribe worth Rs 2 crore with a businessman who was a suspect in the Falah-i-Insaniyat case. The Gurgaon-based businessman had complained to the NIA that the accused officials were putting pressurise on him to pay the money for not making him a suspect in the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) case.

NIA DG YC Modi had ordered a probe and transferred the three officials pending inquiry in the matter. “The NIA investigation was ordered to see if there was merit in the allegations. Prima facie, the allegations seem correct. It is now for the MHA to set up a disciplinary committee that will decide on what action is to be taken,” a source said.

The inquiry has revealed money did not exchange hands, but there was misconduct on the part of the SP and two junior officials, the source added. The SP under scanner was one of the key investigators in the NIA having probed key cases like the Samjhauta Express blast and Ajmer Sharif terror cases. He was transferred to Lucknow pending probe.

Two others who are being investigated included an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a fingerprint expert who have been sent back to the Border Security Force and National Crime Records Bureau, respectively.

Before transfer and repatriation, the trio was probing the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation case in which the institute was accused of accepting funds from Hafiz Saeed-run Lashkar-e-Taiba.

