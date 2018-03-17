GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NIA Recruitment 2018 for Research Officers, Apply before 6th April 2018, Interviews on 16th April!

NIA aims to recruit suitable candidates for the posts of Research Scholars, Senior Fellows and Junior Data Analysts for research or study in Criminology at national level.

Updated:March 17, 2018, 3:20 PM IST
Screen grab of official website of NIA
NIA Recruitment 2018 notification for Research Officers has been released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on its official website - nia.gov.in. NIA aims to recruit suitable candidates for the posts of Research Scholars, Senior Fellows and Junior Data Analysts for research or study in Criminology at national level. The recruitment will be on a contractual basis for a period of 1 year which is further extendable.

“National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India invites applications from Research Scholars / Senior Fellows / Junior Data Analysts for engagement against 06 posts (may vary) of various ranks on purely contract basis for a period of one year (extendable) or till further orders whichever is earlier,” read the official notification. Candidates interested in applying for these posts must apply on or before 6th April 2018.


NIA Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details

Senior Research Officer - 2 vacancies
Research Officer - 2 vacancies
Junior Research Officer - 2 vacancies

Pay Scale:

Senior Research Officer – Rs.1,00,000 per month
Research Officer – Rs.50,000 per month
Junior Research Officer – Rs.25, 000 per month

Application Process:

Candidates must ascertain their eligibility and then apply for the relevant post in the prescribed format as given in official advertisement below:

http://www.nia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Recruitment/68_1_Recruitment.pdf

The application must reach NIA Headquarters and must be addressed to ‘SP (Admin), NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 03’ on or before 6th April 2018.

Selection Process:

Eligible candidates will be invited for an Interview at ‘NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi’ for registration and verification of documents. The interview would be conducted from 10AM onwards on 16th April 2018, and candidates must report at 9:30AM.

The candidates must bring in Filled Proforma along with the following original documents and their attested copies:

Date of Birth Certificate
Certificate of Educational qualification
Experience certificate/ research work done if any
Medical fitness certificate
Papers published etc.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
