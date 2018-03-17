English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIA Recruitment 2018 for Research Officers, Apply before 6th April 2018, Interviews on 16th April!
NIA aims to recruit suitable candidates for the posts of Research Scholars, Senior Fellows and Junior Data Analysts for research or study in Criminology at national level.
Screen grab of official website of NIA
NIA Recruitment 2018 notification for Research Officers has been released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on its official website - nia.gov.in. NIA aims to recruit suitable candidates for the posts of Research Scholars, Senior Fellows and Junior Data Analysts for research or study in Criminology at national level. The recruitment will be on a contractual basis for a period of 1 year which is further extendable.
“National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India invites applications from Research Scholars / Senior Fellows / Junior Data Analysts for engagement against 06 posts (may vary) of various ranks on purely contract basis for a period of one year (extendable) or till further orders whichever is earlier,” read the official notification. Candidates interested in applying for these posts must apply on or before 6th April 2018.
NIA Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details
Senior Research Officer - 2 vacancies
Research Officer - 2 vacancies
Junior Research Officer - 2 vacancies
Pay Scale:
Senior Research Officer – Rs.1,00,000 per month
Research Officer – Rs.50,000 per month
Junior Research Officer – Rs.25, 000 per month
Application Process:
Candidates must ascertain their eligibility and then apply for the relevant post in the prescribed format as given in official advertisement below:
http://www.nia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Recruitment/68_1_Recruitment.pdf
The application must reach NIA Headquarters and must be addressed to ‘SP (Admin), NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 03’ on or before 6th April 2018.
Selection Process:
Eligible candidates will be invited for an Interview at ‘NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi’ for registration and verification of documents. The interview would be conducted from 10AM onwards on 16th April 2018, and candidates must report at 9:30AM.
The candidates must bring in Filled Proforma along with the following original documents and their attested copies:
Date of Birth Certificate
Certificate of Educational qualification
Experience certificate/ research work done if any
Medical fitness certificate
Papers published etc.
Also Watch
“National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India invites applications from Research Scholars / Senior Fellows / Junior Data Analysts for engagement against 06 posts (may vary) of various ranks on purely contract basis for a period of one year (extendable) or till further orders whichever is earlier,” read the official notification. Candidates interested in applying for these posts must apply on or before 6th April 2018.
NIA Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details
Senior Research Officer - 2 vacancies
Research Officer - 2 vacancies
Junior Research Officer - 2 vacancies
Pay Scale:
Senior Research Officer – Rs.1,00,000 per month
Research Officer – Rs.50,000 per month
Junior Research Officer – Rs.25, 000 per month
Application Process:
Candidates must ascertain their eligibility and then apply for the relevant post in the prescribed format as given in official advertisement below:
http://www.nia.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Recruitment/68_1_Recruitment.pdf
The application must reach NIA Headquarters and must be addressed to ‘SP (Admin), NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 03’ on or before 6th April 2018.
Selection Process:
Eligible candidates will be invited for an Interview at ‘NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi’ for registration and verification of documents. The interview would be conducted from 10AM onwards on 16th April 2018, and candidates must report at 9:30AM.
The candidates must bring in Filled Proforma along with the following original documents and their attested copies:
Date of Birth Certificate
Certificate of Educational qualification
Experience certificate/ research work done if any
Medical fitness certificate
Papers published etc.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- Bangladesh Players Allegedly Break Dressing Room Door in Colombo
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+