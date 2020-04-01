Take the pledge to vote

NIA Registers First Overseas Case, to Probe Terror Attack on Gurdwara in Afghanistan

Banned terror group Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an offshoot of ISIS, claimed responsibility for the attack on March 25.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2020, 9:10 PM IST
A file photo shows Afghan security personnel inspect the gurdwara after an attack in Kabul on March 25. (Reuters)

Registering its first overseas case, the NIA on Wednesday filed an FIR to probe the terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul last month that left 27 people including an Indian citizen dead.

This is the first case of its kind which the agency has registered after the recent amendments in the NIA Act which empower it to investigate terror cases that are committed at any place outside the country against Indian citizens or affecting the interest of India, the agency said in a statement.

The case was registered under various provisions of Indian Penal Code and anti-terror law.

Banned terror group Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an offshoot of ISIS, claimed responsibility for the attack on March 25.

