NIA Says Raids Conducted at 50 Locations in North India Not Connected to Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday clarified that searches, which were conducted today at 50 places across North India related to investigation of cases against activities of gangsters, are not connected to the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, news agency ANI reported citing official sources.

CLARIFICATION | NIA is conducting searches today at 50 places across North India relating to investigation of cases against activities of gangsters having serious int’l & inter-state ramifications. Case of Sidhu Moosewala murder is not under investigation by NIA: Official sources — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2022

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 this year in Punjab’s Mansa district. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but was declared dead soon. His last rites were held on May 31.

The NIA crackdown on the terror-gangster nexus across 50 locations in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on Monday is part of the stringent action ordered by Home Minister Amit Shah, said sources.

The Home Minister took serious note of the emerging nexus between operatives of terrorist outfits with members/leaders of organised criminal gangs, said sources. The gangsters use cyber space and social media to publicise their acts and create fear.

ALSO READ: NIA Whip on Gangsters: Operating from Tihar, Fan Base on Social Media, Street Wars | All About 5 Infamous Delhi Gangs

Shah also wanted a crackdown on drug smugglers based in Pakistan and other foreign countries. He wanted the NIA to act because of the danger it posed to national security and public health. He has directed the NIA and Delhi Police to carry out intelligence-led and coordinated operations against such terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers/suppliers, said sources.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here