The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered an FIR and taken over the investigation of the case relating to the arrest of three persons by Hyderabad police for allegedly conspiring to hurl grenades on public gatherings in the city.

In October 2022, the Hyderabad police had registered a case and arrested one Abdul Zahed and two others for allegedly planning to carry out terror activities in the city and recovered hand grenades from their possession.

Police had then said Zahed, a resident of Malakpet in Hyderabad and involved in several terror-related cases in the city in the past, revived his contacts with his ISI conduits in Pakistan again. He had “recruited" several youth on the directions of the neighbouring country-based handlers belonging to LeT/ISI, it said.

He conspired to cause terror acts including blasts and lone-wolf attacks in Hyderabad to create fear among the minds of common public, police had said.

Zahed had received the hand grenades from his Pakistan-based handlers, according to police. He was planning to hurl these hand grenades targeting public gatherings through his group members, and cause terror and communal tension in the city, police added.

During the investigation, two hand grenades, two mobile phones and Rs 3,91,800 cash were seized from the premises of Zahed.

As per directions of the Central government to the NIA to take up investigation of the case, the central agency re-registered the case against the trio and others under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on January 25 this year and took up the probe.

“And whereas, the Central government is of the opinion that a Scheduled offence under NIA Act, 2008 has been committed and having regard to the gravity of the offence, its inter-state and international linkages, it is required to be investigated by the NIA. Accordingly, Ministry of Home Affairs directed the NIA to take up the investigation of the case. Re-registered the case and took up the investigation," the FIR read.

