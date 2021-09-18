NIA to Look into Odisha DRDO ‘Intelligence Leak’ Case

In the DRDO intelligence leak case in Baleswar, the SDJM court granted permission to the Crime Branch to take the five persons arrested on the charge of leaking classified information from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in the district on a seven-day remand.

Crime Branch ADG Sanjeev Panda said interrogation of the accused will be conducted in Cuttack. While the Crime Branch has started the investigation from all angles and a two-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached here to go into details of the espionage case.

The five arrested persons include four contractual employees of the ITR and a driver belonging to Uttar Pradesh. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Official Secrets Act. The top official included the chief security officer also interrogated by the Crime Branch police regarding the matter. The five persons have been arrested on charges of espionage and transmitting crucial defence secrets to Pakistani agents.

On Friday, the Crime Branch picked up four Bangladeshis from a refugee camp near Chandipur in connection with the case. The total arrested persons now have gone up to nine.

