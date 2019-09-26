NIA to Probe Case of Missing Computer Hardware from Country's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier
The case is currently investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a complaint regarding the missing hardware. The incident was reported from the high security zone of the Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Kochi: The National Investigation Agency will carry out investigation into the disappearance of some computer hardware from the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier being built at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) here, official sources said on Thursday.
"We will take over the case," an NIA official said.
The CSL authorities had lodged the complaint with the Ernakulam South police a week ago. The officials were unaware of the time and date of the alleged theft.
The indigenous aircraft carrier, which is in an advanced stage of testing of systems, is expected to begin sea trials in 2020.
