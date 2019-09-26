NIA to Probe Case of Missing Computer Hardware from Country's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency will carry out investigation into the disappearance of some computer hardware from the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier being built at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) here, official sources said on Thursday.

"We will take over the case," an NIA official said.

The case is currently investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a complaint regarding the missing hardware. The incident was reported from the high security zone of the CSL, where the prestigious warship was being built.

The CSL authorities had lodged the complaint with the Ernakulam South police a week ago. The officials were unaware of the time and date of the alleged theft.

The indigenous aircraft carrier, which is in an advanced stage of testing of systems, is expected to begin sea trials in 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.