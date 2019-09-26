Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

NIA to Probe Case of Missing Computer Hardware from Country's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier

The case is currently investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a complaint regarding the missing hardware. The incident was reported from the high security zone of the Cochin Shipyard Ltd.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 10:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIA to Probe Case of Missing Computer Hardware from Country's First Indigenous Aircraft Carrier
Representative image
Loading...

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency will carry out investigation into the disappearance of some computer hardware from the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier being built at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) here, official sources said on Thursday.

"We will take over the case," an NIA official said.

The case is currently investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a complaint regarding the missing hardware. The incident was reported from the high security zone of the CSL, where the prestigious warship was being built.

The CSL authorities had lodged the complaint with the Ernakulam South police a week ago. The officials were unaware of the time and date of the alleged theft.

The indigenous aircraft carrier, which is in an advanced stage of testing of systems, is expected to begin sea trials in 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram