NIA to Quiz Former J&K MLA for Links with Hizbul Mujahideen Commander
Rashid, popularly known as 'Rashid Engineer' and leader of the Awami Ithehad Party (AIP), contested as an Independent candidate in the 2014 Assembly constituency from Langate in North Kashmir.
Image for representation.
Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will question former JK MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid for his links with self-styled Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed 'Babu', arrested along with suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Davinder Singh, officials said here on Monday.
Naveed had claimed that he was in touch with Rashid, they said.
Rashid, popularly known as 'Rashid Engineer' and leader of the Awami Ithehad Party (AIP), contested as an Independent candidate in the 2014 Assembly constituency from Langate in North Kashmir.
He is at present in judicial custody at the Tihar Jail after he was arrested by the NIA on August 9 in connection with a case related to finding of terror activities in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The officials said the agency would soon approach court for seeking a production warrant for summoning Rashid and question him about his association with Naveed alias 'Babu', whose full name is Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad.
He is at present under the custody of the NIA till February 6.
Rashid was arrested along with suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh on January 11. The police officer was allegedly ferrying Naveed along with two others out of the Kashmir Valley.
