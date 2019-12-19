NIA to Take over UAPA Cases Against 2 Kerala Students Held for Distributing Pro-Maoist Pamphlets
The Kerala High Court on November 27 had dismissed the bail plea of two student activists of ruling CPI(M)--Thwaha Fazal (24) and Alan Suhaib (20)-- who were arrested under the UAPA.
Image for representation.
Kochi The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to take over UAPA cases against two students who were arrested by the Kerala police recently from Kozhikode for allegedly distributing pro-Maoist pamphlets, official sources said here on Thursday.
"We have re-registered the case yesterday (on Wednesday) and will take over the investigation in coming days," a NIA official told PTI.
The Kerala High Court on November 27 had dismissed the bail plea of two student activists of ruling CPI(M)--Thwaha Fazal (24) and Alan Suhaib (20)-- who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The court had admitted the evidences submitted by the police to prove the arrested students had Maoist links and denied them bail.
Fazal and Alan, students of journalism and law respectively and the CPI(M)'s branch committee members, were arrested on November 2 from Kozhikode, leading to widespread criticism in the Left-ruled state.
The two are in judicial custody.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Replaces Salman Khan, Tops Forbes List in India
- Kangana Ranaut Plays a Mother in Panga, First Look Out
- Puma Has Made Sneakers For Gamers But You Must Not Wear Them Outdoors
- Visiting Museums, Galleries and Concerts Can Help You Live Longer, Says New Research
- Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turns Lingerie Model, Wants to Make Elderly Women 'Visible'