NIA-Wanted NSCN(IM) Leader Nabbed in Assam with Drugs; Reveals Nexus Between Smugglers and NE's Insurgent Groups

After Assam police arrested a Naga insurgent in Nagaon district of middle Assam, they made the connection between an insurgent group of Northeast India and the smuggling of drugs in Assam. On Tuesday, Nagaon police caught a bullet injured Naga insurgent, RK Hopingson, during a face-off with a gang of drug smugglers and also recovered nearly two core rupees worth of drugs from him. RK Hopingson belongs to the Naga insurgency group NSCN(IM) and his rank is that of a deputy kilonser (deputy minister) according to the police report.

During the interrogation of Assam Police, arrested RK Hopingson reveals that he was involved in the drug trafficking business since 2012 in the Northeast and used different routes to peddle drugs. According to a report prepared by security and intelligence organizations, Northeast India and Bangladesh are facing a new wave of threats from narco-terrorism as drug smugglers have changed their routes for shipping the popular narcotic - Yaba, for which they have also involved Islamic student organizations in their network.

With Bangladesh security forces cracking down on traditional drug smuggling routes from Myanmar, new roads which involve transporting Yaba tablets — dubbed as ‘madness drug’ and ‘Nazi speed’ — from Myanmar through Tripura, Mizoram and Assam into Bangladesh have cropped up, and insurgent leaders have been using them regularly. Therefore, with the crackdown on Bangla-Myanmar border, the trans-border narcotic syndicates are now exploiting the Indo-Bangladesh border, a recent report compiled by security agencies said.

The drug smuggling route from Myanmar now uses Manipur and from there to Silchar and Tripura and finally into Bangladesh. It is also using the Myanmar, Mizoram, Dharmanagar, Sonamura, Bangladesh road for smuggling of Yaba tablets and other narcotics items, the report added. Yaba is a combination of caffeine and crystal meth, in tablet form, which is extremely popular among party drug users in the subcontinent. Both Bangladesh and India are popular destinations for the drug.

Earlier, on April 2, 2011, Delhi Police had recovered 200kg of banned Ephedrine drugs worth Rs 2 crore from Napoleon Thockchom, who was on his way to New Delhi’s international airport. Napoleon Thockchom was a member of the banned insurgent group, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP, Military Council) Lalihba group of Manipur. The incident not only raised concerns about the security set-up at the New Delhi airport related to cargo intake but also about other problems associated with drug trafficking that affects national security.

It has exposed the narcotic operational network of the northeast insurgents who raise funds through drug trafficking for continuing their insurgency.

In Northeast India, particularly in Manipur, insurgent has been associated with drug trafficking since the 1990s. The seriousness of trafficking was first highlighted in 1992 when ethnic conflict broke out between the armed insurgent groups of Nagas and Kuki, which wished to dominate drug trafficking and smuggling in Moreh, a border town in Chandel district of Manipur. Being located close to the infamous Golden Triangle, most of the drugs intrude inside Northeast India from Myanmar. The Indo-Myanmarese border in the Manipur sector has more than ten roads located in Ukhrul, Thoubal, Chandel and Churachandpur districts of Manipur.

In the last decade, after the Myanmar and the Thai governments cracked down on the opium production hubs along the Myanmar-Laos-Thailand borders, the drug peddlers have switched over to the production of synthetic drugs like ATS(Amphetamine-Type Stimulants), methaqualone or mandrax, methamphetamine, Ketamine, opirates, etc.

Initially, cross-border trafficking of drugs from the Northeast was rare and the Manipur Valley-based insurgent groups did not indulge in drug-related activities. But this changed subsequently.

A top intelligence official said, “With the enhanced deployment of security forces along the Indo-Myanmar border and successful counter-insurgency operations which had deprived them of their bases in the remote hill areas and the insurgents received a setback. They are looking for new hideouts, trying to regroup and set a positive image by not indulging in extortions from the masses. This has been the reason for the insurgent groups such as KCP and KYKL (Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup) from Manipur to adopt drug trafficking to fund their organization and activities. Moreover, the image and the organizational structure of the insurgents have become weak in recent years, especially given the loss of vital support from the masses. Numerous groups have arisen out of a single group and many are operating with sophisticated small arms in nexus with the drug mafias."

The notorious Golden Triangle represents the region coinciding with the rural mountains of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand. It is Southeast Asia’s main opium-producing region and one of the oldest narcotics supply routes to Europe and North America. With a 1643km long border with Myanmar, Northeast India has been at risk for the longest time, even before the emergence of the Golden Crescent.

States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland share their border with Myanmar. Drugs including opium, heroin, methamphetamine and many more are smuggled from Myanmar into the Northeast. Drugs illicitly cultivated in India travel through the same route for trade. Drugs produced in the ‘Golden Triangle’ enter India through Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland from Bhamo, Lashio, and Mandalay in Myanmar. The route bifurcates and one channel moves northwards through Moreh in Manipur while the other moves southwards to enter Champai in Mizoram, Moreh in Manipur, Champai in Mizoram, Dimapur in Nagaland, and Guwahati in Assam have become the nucleus of the drug trafficking industry in the Northeast.

In a bid to make Assam a ‘drug-free’ state, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, last July 17 & 18, drove a road roller over seized contraband during a two-day drug disposal event organised by the state police in Nagaon district. The chief minister also burnt drugs worth Rs 163 crore in Karbi Anglong’s Diphu.

After the drug disposal event Chief Minister Dr Sarma said, “The state government has tried to send a strong message that Assam police are going to adopt a zero-tolerance policy. In Nagaon, we destroyed and publicly burnt 4.97 kg of heroin, 5.61 kg brown sugar, 292.85 kg ganja/cannabis, 979 grams of opium, 78,340 bottles of cough syrup, 6.66 lakh tablets and four grams of amphetamine. Assam has become a big transit route for narcotic drug transportation to the rest of the country from the north-eastern region and a big volume of illicit drugs worth around Rs 5000 crore has been transported to the other parts of the country through Assam and consumed in the state annually. With the help of neighbouring states, we have launched massive operations across the state to crackdown on the drug kingpins."

Referring to the clout of the drug mafia, Dr Sarma said, “If you multiply the drugs worth Rs 163 crore captured in the last two months by 12 months, then this will become almost Rs 800-900 crore a year. However, this is just 20 per cent of the total volume. The total drug transaction happening in Assam is not less than Rs 5,000 crore.”

The Director-General of Assam Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta said non-state actors in Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, are a major part of the problem of drug trafficking and abuse in Assam. After the disposal of drugs, DGP Mahanta said, “Different kinds of opiate and chemical drugs have taken an entire generation to the path of self-destruction. The original killers are ensconced in the protection of the military and non-state actors in Myanmar such as the Wa United State Army who are the biggest producers of methamphetamine. Dimapur is a very major base of methamphetamine. I am told they (drug dealers) get protection from non-state actors there. We have to be very careful and aware of all this."

According to a police report, arrested Hopingson is a wanted insurgent for central agencies since 2012. Hokinson was a key member of the ambush team of NSCN(IM), who had killed Tirong Aboh, the MLA of National People’s Party (NPP) of Arunachal Pradesh on 21st May 2019. Speaking to News18, Nagaon SP Anand Misra said, “Central Agency already contact with me regarding a case against RK Hokinson and we will cooperate the agency." It has to be mentioned that MLA Tirong Aboh was killed along with ten others by a team of NSCN(IM) in Pansum Thong village in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against four cadres of NSCN(IM) at a court for killing a legislator from Arunachal Pradesh. The charge sheet was filed against Luckin Mashangva, Jai Kishan Sharma, Yangte Josaham and Napong Jenpi under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention ) Act, the NIA said in a statement.

“Investigation has established that members of the terrorist group of NSCN(IM) conspired to commit the terrorist act of killing of Tirong Aboh, MLA Khonsa and 10 others. The investigation further established that the terrorist act was a result of larger conspiracy due to opposition by MLA, Khonsa of anti-development and extortion activities of NSCN(IM) in Tirap district," the NIA statement said.

