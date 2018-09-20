GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NIACL Assistant Result 2018 Out at newindia.co.in. Check Now

NIACL aims to fill 685 vacancies for the post of Assistant in Class 3 for which it had organized the Preliminary Examination earlier this month on 8th September 2018.

Updated:September 20, 2018, 5:05 PM IST
NIACL Assistant Result 2018 has been released by the New India Assurance Company Limited on its official website - newindia.co.in. NIACL aims to fill 685 vacancies for the post of Assistant in Class 3 for which it had organized the Preliminary Examination earlier this month on 8th September 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result now by following the instructions given below:

How to check NIACL Assistant Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.newindia.co.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Recruitment’ on the home page

Step 3 – Click on List of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates for Tier II (Main) Exam

Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number

Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it

Direct Link: https://www.newindia.co.in/cms/0344bbd7-4807-4452-a8eb-66fe9849f903/RESULT%20-TIER%20I%20-FOR%20UPLOAD%20.pdf?guest=true


NIACL will shortly release the Call Letters and Exam date for Phase II or Mains Exam for the NIACL Assistant (III) Recruitment 2018. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and prepare for the same.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
