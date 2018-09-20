English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIACL Assistant Result 2018 Out at newindia.co.in. Check Now
NIACL aims to fill 685 vacancies for the post of Assistant in Class 3 for which it had organized the Preliminary Examination earlier this month on 8th September 2018.
NIACL Assistant Result 2018 has been released by the New India Assurance Company Limited on its official website - newindia.co.in. NIACL aims to fill 685 vacancies for the post of Assistant in Class 3 for which it had organized the Preliminary Examination earlier this month on 8th September 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result now by following the instructions given below:
How to check NIACL Assistant Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.newindia.co.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on List of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates for Tier II (Main) Exam
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it
Direct Link: https://www.newindia.co.in/cms/0344bbd7-4807-4452-a8eb-66fe9849f903/RESULT%20-TIER%20I%20-FOR%20UPLOAD%20.pdf?guest=true
NIACL will shortly release the Call Letters and Exam date for Phase II or Mains Exam for the NIACL Assistant (III) Recruitment 2018. Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and prepare for the same.
