NIACL Recruitment 2018: 685 Assistant Posts, Apply Before 31st July 2018

NIACL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 685 vacancies for the post of Assistant in Class 3 has begun on the official website of the New India Assurance Company Limited - newindia.co.in . Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 31st July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.newindia.co.in Step 2 – Click on the ‘Recruitment’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and save the formStep 4 - Registration number and password will generateStep 5 – Login with required credentialsStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the application form and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/niaasntjul18/Direct Link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/niaasntjul18/ Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.600SC/ ST / PWD/ EX –SER Category – Ra.100NIACL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 685Unreserved - 375SC – 105ST – 60OBC - 113Backlog Vacancies – 32The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent from recognized by Central Government. The candidate must have the knowledge of Regional Language of the State they are applying for.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 30th June 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.14, 435 - Rs.40, 080.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary & Main Examination.Start date of the online registration - 16th July 2018Last date for the online registration -31st July 2018Date of Tier I Preliminary Examination (Tentative) - 8th and 9th September 2018Date of Tier-II Main Examination (Tentative) - 6th October 2018Download of Call letters - 10 days prior to the date of each examination (Preliminary Examinations and Main Exam)