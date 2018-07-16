GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NIACL Recruitment 2018: 685 Assistant Posts, Apply Before 31st July 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 31st July 2018 at newindia.co.in.

Updated:July 16, 2018, 11:59 AM IST
Screen grab of the official website of NIACL.
NIACL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 685 vacancies for the post of Assistant in Class 3 has begun on the official website of the New India Assurance Company Limited - newindia.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 31st July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for NIACL Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.newindia.co.in

Step 2 – Click on the ‘Recruitment’ on the home page

Step 3 – Register yourself first, enter the details and save the form

Step 4 - Registration number and password will generate

Step 5 – Login with required credentials

Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process

Step 7 – Download the application form and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/niaasntjul18/

Direct Link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/niaasntjul18/

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.600

SC/ ST / PWD/ EX –SER Category – Ra.100

NIACL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 685

Unreserved - 375

SC – 105

ST – 60

OBC - 113

Backlog Vacancies – 32

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent from recognized by Central Government. The candidate must have the knowledge of Regional Language of the State they are applying for.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:

https://www.newindia.co.in/cms/14cf76e0-5eef-496c-a801-1686628f4c9c/Detailed%20Advertisement-English-Assistant%20Recruitment%20Exercise-2018.pdf?guest=true
Age Limit:

Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 30th June 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.14, 435 - Rs.40, 080.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Preliminary & Main Examination.

Important Dates:

Start date of the online registration - 16th July 2018

Last date for the online registration -31st July 2018

Date of Tier I Preliminary Examination (Tentative) - 8th and 9th September 2018

Date of Tier-II Main Examination (Tentative) - 6th October 2018

Download of Call letters - 10 days prior to the date of each examination (Preliminary Examinations and Main Exam)

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
