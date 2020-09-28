NIA's 3 New Branches to Come Up in Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday sanctioned three additional branches of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to be located at Imphal, Chennai and Ranchi.

The development has come amid Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa's and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's request for a division of the national probe agency in Bengaluru. Surya had on Sunday said that the capital city has become an epicentre of terror activities and he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up a permanent division of the NIA in the city.

His claim was backed by the CM, who said there has indeed been a rise in criminal activities in the city. Yediyurappa on Monday said he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up a separate division of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the city. "I have been requesting PM Modi for setting up NIA here too. We are seeing increase in cases," Yediyurappa said.

(details awaited)