NIA’s Pulwama Attack Chargesheet Next Week to Detail JeM Conspiracy, How Explosives Were Bought

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to file a chargesheet in the 2019 Pulwama attack case next week, sources told News18.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber, reportedly from the Jaish-e-Muhammad terror group, detonated himself next to a security convoy in J&K’s Pulwama on February 14 last year. A week later, the NIA had taken over the investigation from the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Officials said the chargesheet will reveal the JeM conspiracy, details of how the explosives were procured, and the identity of terrorists who carried out the attack and their helpers.

The Conspiracy

JeM’s Maulana Masood Azhar, Rauf Azghar and other Pakistan-based terrorists are likely to be named by the NIA as the masterminds behind the attack. “It is Jaish's strategy to target security forces. They have always gone after the forces. The attack on the CRPF convoy was part of that thinking," a senior investigator told News18.

The Explosives

A lot of questions have been asked about the NIA failing to answer where the explosives came from. Sources said the agency in its chargesheet will include in detail the kind of explosives that were used to carry out the attack. According to investigators, the RDX used was bought in Pakistan. "They (attackers) carried it on them, in their backpacks along with their guns and other things. Total quantity of RDX used was less than 20kg," an officer said. Ammonium nitrate and nitro-glycerin used in the attack were locally procured, officials said.

The Infiltration

According to the NIA, the attackers infiltrated India via the international border in Samba area. Officials believe the terrorists deliberately chose a moonless night to sneak in under the cover of darkness after cutting the fence. Investigators say a similar strategy was used in the Nagrota attack as well. One of the accused in the case, Iqbal Rather, reportedly told the NIA that he escorted 22 terrorists from the border to the Valley on a moonless night.

The NIA has also found video evidence of the infiltration. Sources said accused Umer Farooq’s phone contained a number of crucial videos which helped the NIA crack the case. One of the videos reportedly shows Farooq cutting the fence.

The Players

Adil Ahmed Dar - The alleged suicide bomber who rammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy in Lethpora, Pulwama.

Umer Farooq – Alleged key conspirator in the case, who, as per investigators, entered India in April 2018. Farooq was allegedly the main assembler of the IED, used in the attack. He was killed in an encounter on March 29, 2020 along with IED expert Kamran.

Shakir Bashir Magrey - Magrey allegedly drove the car used in the attack, but got off the vehicle around 500 meters from the attack site, as per the NIA. Magrey has also been accused of procuring gloves, battery, and ammonium powder that was used to assemble the IED through an e-commerce website.

Investigators say Magrey, a furniture shop owner near the Lethpora bridge, closely monitored the movement pattern of security convoys and shared the details with Umer Farooq and Adil Ahmed Dar. The NIA says he harboured Adil Ahmad Dar and Pakistani-terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019. He is also accused of modifying the Maruti Eco car that was used in the attack by fitting it with IED days before the attack.

Mohammed Iqbal Rather – According to the NIA, Rather belonged to the transportation module of Jaish-e-Mohammed. On July 2, 2020, the NIA had arrested Mohd Iqbal Rather in connection with the Pulwama terror attack. He has allegedly confessed that he had facilitated the movement of Farooq and provided him with shelter in the Valley.

Bilal Ahmed Kuchey – Investigators say Bilal provided logistical support to Umer Farooq and others. He allegedly procured high-end mobile phones for Jaish, one of which was used to record a video as Adil Ahmed Dar slammed his vehicle into the CRPF convoy.

The others arrested in connection with the case are Mohammad Abbas Rather, Waiz-ul-Islam, Insha Jan and her father Tariq Ahmad Shah, all alleged ground workers of Jaish.