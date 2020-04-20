NIC Recruitment 2020: Last Date to Fill Application Form Extended at recruitment.nic.in

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has extended the last date for submission of online applications for the post of Scientist ‘B’ and Scientific/ Technical staff – ‘A’ to April 30. The window for online applications will be open till 5 pm of April 30. The notification for the extension can be checked at recruitment.nic.in.

Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT)’s official website – calicut.nielit.in/nic.

“The eligibility conditions, cut off date for age, qualification, experience for applying for the posts shall remain unchanged i.e.,26 March 2020,” reads the notification released by NIELIT.

Candidates are advised to check eligibility, age limit, reservation, mode of recruitment among other things by visiting the recruitment portal – calicut.nielit.in/nic.

A total of 495 vacancies will be filled through the direct recruitment basis. The recruitment is being done by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on behalf of National Informatics Centre (NIC).

NIC Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1) Visit the official recruitment portal – calicut.nielit.in/nic.

Step 2) Click on the ‘Registration’ section.

Step 3) Enter your credentials and press on the ‘Register’ option.

Step 4) Go for Online Payment option.

Step 5) Click on the submit option.

Step 6) Take a print out of the application for future reference.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube