NIEPID Chennai Recruitment 2018: 19 Posts, Apply Before 21 days from Publishing of the Advertisement in the Employment News
vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (Divyangjan), Chennai.
NIEPID Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 19 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (Divyangjan), Chennai - niepmd.tn.nic.in.
NIEPMD aims to engage selected candidates on contractual basis for a period of 11 months. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21 days from publishing of this advertisement in the Employment News.
How to apply for NIEPID Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.niepmd.tn.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ link on the right side of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Document’ against Advertisement number ‘Employment Notice No. 13/2018 CRC- Gorakhpur’
Step 4 – a PDF file display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 7 – Send the duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below given address:
‘The Director, National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities, NIEPMD, ECR, Muttukadu, Kovalam Post, Chennai-603 112 (Tamil Nadu)’
Direct Link - http://www.niepmd.tn.nic.in/documents/recruitment_crc_gorakhpur_090818.pdf
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ PwD Category – NIL
Candidates need to pay Application fee in the mode of Demand Draft made in favor of Director, NIEPMD, payable at Chennai.
NIEPID Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 19
Director - 1
Assistant Professor (Speech& Hearing) - 1
Assistant Professor (Special Education) – 1
Assistant Professor (Medical PMR) - 1
Assistant Professor (Clinical Psychology) -1
Lecturer (Occupational Therapy) - 1
Lecturer (Physiotherapy) -1
Administrative Officer – 1
Rehabilitation Officer (Social Work & Placement) – 1
Prosthetist & Orthotist - 1
Special Educator – 1
O & M Instructor-cum-special educator-1
Vocational Instructor – 1
Clinical Assistant (Speech & Hearing) -1
Clinical Assistant (Developmental Disability) -1
Accountant - 1
Assistant -1
Typist/ Clerk -1
Workshop Supervisor-cum-Store Keeper - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.niepmd.tn.nic.in/documents/recruitment_crc_gorakhpur_090818.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
