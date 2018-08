NIEPID Chennai Recruitment 2018: 19 Posts, Apply Before 21 days from Publishing of the Advertisement in the Employment News

NIEPID Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 19 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (Divyangjan), Chennai - niepmd.tn.nic.in NIEPMD aims to engage selected candidates on contractual basis for a period of 11 months. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21 days from publishing of this advertisement in the Employment News.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.niepmd.tn.nic.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ link on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Document’ against Advertisement number ‘Employment Notice No. 13/2018 CRC- Gorakhpur’Step 4 – a PDF file displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the application form with required detailsStep 7 – Send the duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below given address:‘The Director, National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities, NIEPMD, ECR, Muttukadu, Kovalam Post, Chennai-603 112 (Tamil Nadu)’Direct Link - http://www.niepmd.tn.nic.in/documents/recruitment_crc_gorakhpur_090818.pdf Unreserved Category – Rs.500SC/ ST/ PwD Category – NILCandidates need to pay Application fee in the mode of Demand Draft made in favor of Director, NIEPMD, payable at Chennai.Total Posts: 19Director - 1Assistant Professor (Speech& Hearing) - 1Assistant Professor (Special Education) – 1Assistant Professor (Medical PMR) - 1Assistant Professor (Clinical Psychology) -1Lecturer (Occupational Therapy) - 1Lecturer (Physiotherapy) -1Administrative Officer – 1Rehabilitation Officer (Social Work & Placement) – 1Prosthetist & Orthotist - 1Special Educator – 1O & M Instructor-cum-special educator-1Vocational Instructor – 1Clinical Assistant (Speech & Hearing) -1Clinical Assistant (Developmental Disability) -1Accountant - 1Assistant -1Typist/ Clerk -1Workshop Supervisor-cum-Store Keeper - 1Applicants must read the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale as it varies for all the posts mentioned above.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.