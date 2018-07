NIFFT Ranchi Recruitment 2018: 47 Faculty Posts, Apply Before 20th August 2018

NIFFT Ranchi Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 47 vacancies for the post of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor has begun on the official website of The National Institute of Foundry and Forge Technology, Ranchi - nifft.ac.in.Separate applications must be submitted if a candidate is willing to apply in more than one department. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post(s) on or before 20th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for NIFFT Ranchi Recruitment 2018 for Faculty Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nifft.ac.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Job Opportunities’ at the bottom of the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment Advertisement (Advt. No. NIFFT/ESTT/ Recruitment/July-2018/01) for Teaching Positions’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printout of the formStep 6 – Fill the form with required informationStep 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with other required documents at below mentioned address:‘The Director National Institute of Foundry & Forge Technology Hatia, Ranchi – 834 003’Direct Link - http://www.nifft.ac.in/WriteReadData/NIFFT_Teaching%20Staff.pdf Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.500SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women Category – NILNIFFT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 47Professor – 6Associate Professor – 11Assistant Professor - 30Eligibility Criteria:Professor – The applicant must possess PhD Degree with 1st Class Bachelor’s or Master’s or equivalent degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering or Technology with at least 10 years of teaching/ research industry experience.Associate Professor – The applicant must possess PhD Degree with 1st Class Bachelor’s or Master’s or equivalent degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering or Technology with at least 8 years of teaching or research or industrial experience.Assistant Professor - The applicant must possess M. Tech Degree with 1st Class Bachelor’s or Master’s or equivalent degree in the appropriate branch of Engineering or Technology.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and know the pay scale:Official Advertisement:Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.