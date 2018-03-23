GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NIFT Entrance Exam 2018 Result Declared at nift.ac.in; Check Now!

The entrance exam for India’s most coveted fashion institute was organized on 21st January 2018, earlier this year, for fashion technology enthusiasts seeking admissions to various UG and PG courses in NIFT.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 23, 2018, 1:07 PM IST
NIFT Entrance Exam 2018 Result Declared at nift.ac.in; Check Now!
Written exam for NIFT Admissions 2018 was conducted on 21st January 2018.
NIFT Entrance Exam 2018 Result has been declared by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on its official website – nift.ac.in. The entrance exam for India’s most coveted fashion institute was organized on 21st January 2018, earlier this year, for fashion technology enthusiasts seeking admissions to various UG and PG courses in NIFT.

The written test comprised of GAT (General Ability Test) and CAT (Creative Ability Test) to assess the fashion knowledge, skill and aptitude of the applicants. Candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam can follow the instructions below and check their status now:

How to check NIFT Entrance Exam 2018 Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.nift.ac.in/

Step 2 – Under ‘Admission 2018’, click on ‘Result of Written Test held on 21st January, 2018’

Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth, Application Number and click on Submit

Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://applyadmission.net/nift2018/NIFT2018WrittenTestResult.asp 

Candidates who have qualified the written exam will now be eligible to appear for next rounds viz Situation Test / Group Discussion / Interview. NIFT aims for organize the next rounds in the months of April and May, to declare results by May/June 2018 and wrap up the admissions process.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
