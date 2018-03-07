English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NIFT Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professors: 63 Posts, Apply Before March 21
New Delhi-based National Institute of Fashion Technology aims to recruit 63 candidates for the post of Assistant Professors on long term contractual basis for a period of 3 years (further renewable).
Young and dynamic candidates who wish to be a part of the country's premier fashion institute can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 21st March 2018, 30 pm.
NIFT Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professors is open on the official website of National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, - nift.ac.in.
NIFT aims to recruit 63 candidates for the post of Assistant Professors on long term contractual basis for a period of 3 years (further renewable). Young and dynamic candidates who wish to be a part of the country's premier fashion institute can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 21st March 2018, 30 pm:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://nift.ac.in/
Step 2 – Under 'We Are Hiring' tab click on 'To apply click here' given in front of RECRUITMENT TO THE POSTS OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR ON CONTRACT BASIS - Advt No 02/Cont/Asstt.Prof/2018
Step 3 – Enter your name and email id to create Login, and then login to fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.cmsnift.com/pages/app_asst_prof/ap_reg.aspx
Application Fee:
Applicants are required to pay an online application fee of Rs.1000/-.
SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates and employees of NIFT (both regular and contract) are exempted from the same.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Post Graduate degree with minimum 55% in areas stated in Annexure I of the official advertisement given below, along with 3 years’ post-qualification experience.
Or a Doctoral degree in areas stated in Annexure I along with 1 year post-qualification experience.
Candidates can check the relevant area of educational qualification required for different Job posts here:
https://www.nift.ac.in/sites/default/files/inline-files/Final%20Advt%2023rd%20Feb_Assistant%20Professor.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicant must not be over 30 years of age as on closing date of this recruitment i.e. 21st March 2018.
Selection Process:
The selection of candidates will be based on a Written Test (divided in Part-I and Part-II), Presentation / class room lecture/demonstration, and Interview. Part-I of the written test will be for qualifying the candidates for Part-II only. The final merit list will be based on comparative weightage of 30% for Written Test (Part II), 30% for Presentation (class room) and 40% for Interview.
