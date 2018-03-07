GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NIFT Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professors: 63 Posts, Apply Before March 21

New Delhi-based National Institute of Fashion Technology aims to recruit 63 candidates for the post of Assistant Professors on long term contractual basis for a period of 3 years (further renewable).

Contributor Content

Updated:March 7, 2018, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NIFT Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professors: 63 Posts, Apply Before March 21
Young and dynamic candidates who wish to be a part of the country's premier fashion institute can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 21st March 2018, 30 pm.
NIFT Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professors is open on the official website of National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, - nift.ac.in.

NIFT aims to recruit 63 candidates for the post of Assistant Professors on long term contractual basis for a period of 3 years (further renewable). Young and dynamic candidates who wish to be a part of the country's premier fashion institute can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 21st March 2018, 30 pm:

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://nift.ac.in/
Step 2 – Under 'We Are Hiring' tab click on 'To apply click here' given in front of RECRUITMENT TO THE POSTS OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR ON CONTRACT BASIS - Advt No 02/Cont/Asstt.Prof/2018
Step 3 – Enter your name and email id to create Login, and then login to fill the application form and complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://www.cmsnift.com/pages/app_asst_prof/ap_reg.aspx

Application Fee:
Applicants are required to pay an online application fee of Rs.1000/-.
SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates and employees of NIFT (both regular and contract) are exempted from the same.

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess a Post Graduate degree with minimum 55% in areas stated in Annexure I of the official advertisement given below, along with 3 years’ post-qualification experience.
Or a Doctoral degree in areas stated in Annexure I along with 1 year post-qualification experience.
Candidates can check the relevant area of educational qualification required for different Job posts here:
https://www.nift.ac.in/sites/default/files/inline-files/Final%20Advt%2023rd%20Feb_Assistant%20Professor.pdf

Age-Limit:
The applicant must not be over 30 years of age as on closing date of this recruitment i.e. 21st March 2018.

Selection Process:
The selection of candidates will be based on a Written Test (divided in Part-I and Part-II), Presentation / class room lecture/demonstration, and Interview. Part-I of the written test will be for qualifying the candidates for Part-II only. The final merit list will be based on comparative weightage of 30% for Written Test (Part II), 30% for Presentation (class room) and 40% for Interview.

Also Watch

  • Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES