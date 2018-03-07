NIFT Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professors: 63 Posts, Apply Before March 21

NIFT Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Professors is open on the official website of National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, - nift.ac.in.NIFT aims to recruit 63 candidates for the post of Assistant Professors on long term contractual basis for a period of 3 years (further renewable). Young and dynamic candidates who wish to be a part of the country's premier fashion institute can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 21st March 2018, 30 pm:– Visit the official website - https://nift.ac.in/– Under 'We Are Hiring' tab click on 'To apply click here' given in front of RECRUITMENT TO THE POSTS OF ASSISTANT PROFESSOR ON CONTRACT BASIS - Advt No 02/Cont/Asstt.Prof/2018– Enter your name and email id to create Login, and then login to fill the application form and complete the application process– Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference- https://www.cmsnift.com/pages/app_asst_prof/ap_reg.aspxApplicants are required to pay an online application fee of Rs.1000/-.SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates and employees of NIFT (both regular and contract) are exempted from the same.The applicant must possess a Post Graduate degree with minimum 55% in areas stated in Annexure I of the official advertisement given below, along with 3 years’ post-qualification experience.Or a Doctoral degree in areas stated in Annexure I along with 1 year post-qualification experience.Candidates can check the relevant area of educational qualification required for different Job posts here:https://www.nift.ac.in/sites/default/files/inline-files/Final%20Advt%2023rd%20Feb_Assistant%20Professor.pdfThe applicant must not be over 30 years of age as on closing date of this recruitment i.e. 21st March 2018.The selection of candidates will be based on a Written Test (divided in Part-I and Part-II), Presentation / class room lecture/demonstration, and Interview. Part-I of the written test will be for qualifying the candidates for Part-II only. The final merit list will be based on comparative weightage of 30% for Written Test (Part II), 30% for Presentation (class room) and 40% for Interview.