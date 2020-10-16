Nifty, Sensex Rise As Bank, IT Stocks Gain Ground

News18 Logo

Indian shares rose on Friday as banks and IT stocks recovered from a selloff in the previous session, with sentiment getting a boost from Chinaled gains in Asia.

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Friday as banks and IT stocks recovered from a sell-off in the previous session, with sentiment getting a boost from China-led gains in Asia.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.48% at 11,736.50 by 0345 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.66% at 39,989.80.

The Nifty Bank index, which ended 3.4% lower in the previous session, rose 1% on Friday morning, led by a 1.3% rise in HDFC Bank and 1.9% gain in IndusInd Bank .

The Nifty IT index rose 1.3%, with Infosys rising 1.6% to be among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.

Gains in bank and IT stocks this month have helped Indian equities rise for 10 straight sessions as of Wednesday’s close.

  First Published: October 16, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
