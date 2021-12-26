CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Nigeria Returnee, Family Test Positive for Covid-19 in Assam
1-MIN READ

Nigeria Returnee, Family Test Positive for Covid-19 in Assam

Their samples have been sent for whole-genome sequencing to find out whether they have been infected by the Omicron strain (Reuters File)

Their samples have been sent for whole-genome sequencing to find out whether they have been infected by the Omicron strain (Reuters File)

The man had returned from Nigeria's Lagos more than a week ago

A 57-year-old returnee from Nigeria, four other members of his family and their domestic help have tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, an official said on Sunday.

Their samples have been sent for whole-genome sequencing to find out whether they have been infected by the Omicron strain, Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Narsing Pawar Sambhaji said. The man had returned from Nigeria’s Lagos more than a week ago, he said.

“The six people also tested positive for the Omicron variant in a kit developed by the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Dibrugarh. However, their samples have been sent to the North East Institute of Science and Technology in Jorhat for whole-genome sequencing and further corroboration," Sambhaji said. “Their exact status will be known after we receive the whole-genome sequencing report in 2-3 days," the official added.

first published:December 26, 2021, 15:53 IST