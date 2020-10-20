News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Nigerian Held For Drug Peddling; Cocaine Seized

: A 32-year-old Nigerian national was on Tuesday arrested here on the charge of drug peddling and six grams of cocaine seized from him, police said. Based on reliable information, a police team nabbed the foreigner, a B.Com final year student of a city college, and seized the narcotic, they said.

During inquiry, it emerged that he used to deliver drugs in the city as per the instructions of another Nigerian national for a commission, a police release said. He was charging Rs 8,000 per gram of cocaine from customers, it said.

Police said they also seized a scooter and Rs 15,000 cash from the arrested nigerian.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: October 20, 2020, 17:51 IST
