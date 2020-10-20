Nigerian Held For Drug Peddling; Cocaine Seized
: A 32-year-old Nigerian national was on Tuesday arrested here on the charge of drug peddling and six grams of cocaine seized from him, police said. Based on reliable information, a police team nabbed the foreigner, a B.Com final year student of a city college, and seized the narcotic, they said.
October 20, 2020
During inquiry, it emerged that he used to deliver drugs in the city as per the instructions of another Nigerian national for a commission, a police release said. He was charging Rs 8,000 per gram of cocaine from customers, it said.
Police said they also seized a scooter and Rs 15,000 cash from the arrested nigerian.
