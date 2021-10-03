Nigerian Held On Drug-peddling Charge in Hyderabad; Another Absconding

A 33-year-old Nigerian national was arrested here on the charge of drug-peddling and four gm of cocaine was seized from him, police said on Sunday. Based on information, the Nigerian was caught selling the narcotic in a mall at Panjagutta, a commercial area, here, on Saturday, said a press release from the Hyderabad police.

The accused Daniel Ayotunde Olamide, along with another Nigerian, was supplying drugs in and around the city, the release said. The other Nigerian is absconding, it said.

The accused used to sell one gm of cocaine between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, it added.

