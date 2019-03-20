English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nigerian National Thrashed by Locals for Manhandling Traffic Constables at Dwarka Mor
The entire incident was recorded by a passerby, the video of which has become viral, a police officer said.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A 35-year-old Nigerian national was thrashed by locals allegedly for manhandling two traffic constables who had stopped him at Dwarka Mor for driving a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, police said on Wednesday.
A video of the incident, which took place on Monday at around 10.45 am has gone viral.
Two traffic constables Ajay and Gaurav, who were on duty spotted the Nigerian named Prince coming on his scooter without wearing helmet.
He was stopped by them and asked to show documents. But he tried to forcefully escape, a senior police officer said.
An argument broke out between them and Prince allegedly manhandled the two officials at the spot, the officer added.
A crowd gathered and started thrashing Prince.
The entire incident was recorded by a passerby, the video of which has become viral, the officer said.
Meanwhile, the traffic officials informed police and the Nigerian national was then taken to Mohan Garden police station where a case was registered based on the complaint of the traffic personnel.
