Night Clubs, Beaches May be Closed, Says Mumbai Guardian Minister, BMC Says No Proposal Yet

In view of the Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh on Tuesday hinted that night clubs might be shut if the cases continued to rise. However, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said there was no proposal for partial or full lockdown, or closure of night clubs as of now. “There is no such proposal in front of us right now. We are going to have a meeting today evening. But this is not on agenda,” Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC, told CNN News18.

“Local authorities have been empowered to take decision on lockdown as and when necessary. If numbers continue to rise the same way, then there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot deny the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown if this continues. We are fining people for not wearing masks. We may have to shut places like beaches and Gateway where people gather in the evenings. People need to take precautions,” Sheikh told reporters at Vidhan Bhavan.

Mumbai has been reporting over a 1000 cases every day. Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, has also shown a spike in the number of cases. From single digit, Dharavi’s cases have now gone into double digit. The slum reported 18 cases yesterday.

For the last few days, the BMC has booked several establishments, pubs for flouting Covid norms.

Recently, MNS did a sting operation at one of the high end pubs in Lower Parel in Guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray’s constituency. The party asked why no action was being taken against night clubs and pubs which were seen flouting norms brazenly.