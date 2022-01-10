Night Curfew Back in AP as Covid-19 Cases Mount

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to clamp the Covid curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM afresh in view of the spurt in number of cases over the past few days. The state saw a sudden jump in coronavirus cases as over 4,000 were added in just the last five days.

At a high-level review meeting here, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the Health Department officials to enforce other restrictions as well and ensure people strictly followed Covid Appropriate Behaviour to check the spread of the virus. Henceforth, only 200 people will be permitted for any outdoor event and half that number for an indoor event.

Only alternate seating will be permitted in cinema halls and auditoria. Physical distancing should be maintained in all places of worship.

“Ensure that people necessarily wear a (facial) mask. If not, impose penalty. Shops and business establishments should strictly followed all Covid restrictions," the Chief Minister told the Health officials. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to set up one Covid Care Centre with all facilities in each of the 175 Assembly constituencies.

The 104 emergency call centre should also be strengthened to promptly respond to any calls for medical help.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.