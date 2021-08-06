Night Curfew Extended in Karnataka to Curb Covid Spread; Check What's Allowed, What's Not

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that imposition of weekend curfew and extension of night curfew by an hour from 9 pm till 5 am every day in view of surge in coronavirus cases in districts that share a border with Kerala and Maharashtra. He took the decision after attending a review meeting with the Covid-19 advisory committee, health experts and other senior officials his home office ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru.

Asserting that there will be no relaxations on mandatory RT-PCR tests, Bommai said, “Those who are entering from Maharashtra and Kerala will have to produce it. It is a mandatory requirement, we will not show any laxity in implementing this."

Karnataka reported 1,785 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.13 lakh and toll to 36,705, the health department had said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,651 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,52,368.

WHAT’S ALLOWED

• Schools to reopen in two phases. In the first phase, Classes 9 to 12 will start from August 23.

• Night curfew extended by an hour. It will be applicable from 9 pm onwards.

• A weekend curfew will be imposed in the eight border districts - Bidar, Kalaburgi, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada - of neighbouring states Kerala and Maharashtra.

• Cinema theatres would be allowed to operate with 50 per cent occupancy after adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

WHAT’S NOT ALLOWED

• The decision on opening of classes 1 to 8 will be taken later after taking stock of the pandemic situation.

• District authorities in Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, and Kateel have decided to close pilgrimage centres for devotees on the weekends. All special poojas, head tonsuring rituals, and the serving of prasad have also been cancelled.

• All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings and large congregations.

• Water sports and water related adventure activities are not allowed.

The Bengaluru Police on August 4 extended night curfew and invoked section 144(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the city until August 16 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The order comes at a time when the city has been reporting a minor increase in daily caseload.

The order also stated that night curfew has been extended from 10pm to 6am until August 16.

Section 144(1) of CrPC prohibits assembly of four or more people in public places and restricts activities other than allowing shops and malls to remain open.

