UP Extends Night Curfew Hours in Noida, Lucknow, Other Places With Over 2K Active Covid Cases

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Thursday extending night curfew hours for areas, including Noida, that have over 2,000 active Covid-19 cases.

The new curfew timings, 8 pm-7 am, will be implemented in places such as Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur city, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur. The move will be implemented with “immediate effect”.

The government imposed a 10 pm/9 pm-6 am curfew earlier this month in some places due to the spiralling coronavirus cases. Thursday’s move modifies that order.

During such a “corona curfew”, as the night curfew is called, only essential services are allowed. However, movements on highways are not curbed.

Thursday’s move also means people in National Capital Region (NCR) cities such as Noida, which falls in Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad will be impacted,

This was among a host of decisions taken during a video conference between a special team to fight Covid-19 and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who too has contracted the viral infection.

It was also decided that people will be sensitized about the need to wear masks and use sanitizers. In view of the Covid-19 situation, schools will be closed till May 15. Class 10 and 12 board exams will be held after May 20. The new schedule will be discussed in the first week of May.

The meeting also decided that safety measures will be taken for people involved in the ongoing panchayat election process and that they will be provided with masks, gloves and sanitizers.

