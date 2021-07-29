Curfew from 9pm, Markets, Gyms to Open in 2 Slots: What's Open in Bengal as Govt Extends Lockdown

Amid concerns of an imminent third wave of Covid-19, the West Bengal government on Wednesday extended restrictions across the state till August 15. “After reviewing the current situation of COVID pandemic, the State Executive Committee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority recommended further extension of restriction measures as already in force with graded and calibrated approach to relaxations as required,” the latest notification reads.

The West Bengal government decided to extend the restrictions after the Union Home Ministry pointed out a massive violation of safety measures in some states, mainly in tourist and public places. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had written letters to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories’ (UT) administrators, asking them to regulate crowded places.

Here’s what the latest restrictions mean:

• All inter-state trains, factories, schools, colleges, and all educational institutes will remain closed. Only staff special local trains will be operational.

• As per previous notification, Metro railways will operate five days a week with 50 per cent seating capacity. The service, however, will be suspended on every Saturday and Sunday till further orders.

• As per the latest circular, government programmes may be allowed in indoor places with not more than 50 per cent of the total seating capacity.

• “Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times. The latest notification asked the employers/management bodies/owners/supervisors of all offices, establishments and work places to be responsible for providing all COVID safety measures including regular sanitization of work places, vaccination of employees and for compliance of state directives and COVID appropriate norms,” it reads.

• “Work from home must be encouraged as far as possible and practical. All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles shall be strictly prohibited between 9 PM and 5 AM except for health services, Law and order, essential commodities including agricultural produce and other emergency services. This order shall come into effect from July 31, 2021,” the notification reads.

• Not more than 50 people will be allowed at weddings and 20 people at funerals. All markets and bazaars will be functional from 7 AM and to 11 AM, while sweet shops will be allowed to function from 10 AM to 5 PM. Other retail shops will be functional from 11 AM to 6 PM with a workforce of 25 per cent and not more than 30 percent crowd at a time.

• All banks will remain functional from 10am-3pm and shopping malls will be allowed to open but multiplexes will be closed.

• All cinema halls, spas and swimming pools shall continue to remain closed. However, swimming pools exclusively for routine practice of State, national, international level swimmers may remain open during 6am-10am.

• All political/social/cultural/academic/entertainment related gatherings, grouping and congregations shall continue to be prohibited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here