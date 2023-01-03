Night Curfew Imposed Along International Border in J&K's Samba

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a night curfew on a kilometer-long stretch along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district to ensure better area domination by BSF troops, according to an official order.

The step was taken in view of the threat of cross-border infiltration and smuggling of weapons through drones in the present foggy weather, it stated.

The order issued by the district magistrate Anuradha Gupta banned the movement of civilians from 9 PM to 6 AM in area up to one kilometer from the International Border (IB) in Samba district.

"No person or group of persons shall move in the area up to one kilometer along the International Border in district Samba from 2100 hrs to 0600 hours during the night," the order stated.

During a meeting of the district-level standing committee, authorities of the Border Security Force took up the issue of imposition of a night curfew on a kilometer-long strip from IBr from 9 pm to 6 am daily, enabling them to perform their duties more effective, the order said.

To ensure smooth functioning, better domination by BSF authorities, and to preclude nefarious activities close to the border areas, the regulation in the movement of people has become imminent, particularly in the area from the International Border, it said.

"It is felt by the district administration, that it is expedient that the movement of people in border areas is regulated so that there is better area domination by BSF in the border area and nefarious designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted," DM said in the order.

She said in case movement is necessary, the person or persons are required to produce their respective ID cards to BSF and police authorities.

"Any person found violating the aforementioned order shall be dealt with in accordance with the law. Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte", DM said.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months from the date of its issuance, if not withdrawn or/rescinded earlier.

Read all the Latest India News here