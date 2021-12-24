Night Curfew in 5 States, Sec 144 in 2 Cities, Ban on Gatherings in Delhi: Omicron Brings Curb This Christmas

With the rising cases of Omicron in the country, several states have announced restrictions in view of the new variant and to curb gatherings on Christmas and New Year festivities. India has reported 358 cases of the new variant across 17 states and UTs, with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the highest number of infections.

The restrictions in states come as Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday warned that Omicron is spreading fast through communities and the doubling rate of the variant is 1.5 days.

News18 takes a look at the Covid-19 restrictions in place across states:

Delhi

Even as CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that all adults in the national capital have been vaccinated with at least first dose of Covid jab, Delhi has banned all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The DDMA has instructed the district magistrates to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread. It has allowed restaurants, bars, and auditoriums to function at 50 percent capacity while putting a ceiling of 200 people in gatherings related to marriage.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of Omicron cases, has imposed Section 144 in Mumbai till the midnight of December 31. No social gatherings can take place along the beaches or tourist hotspots in the metropolis. It has also made it mandatory for party organisers to acquire a written permission from authorities if more than 200 people are invited. In closed places, 50 per cent capacity will be allowed by “strictly maintaining 6×6 feet distance", the guidelines stated.

However, the state is likely to announce new restrictions as Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office said that the state government will be issuing new guidelines on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. The curfew comes into force from Thursday night.

Gujarat

Gujarat government on Friday announced extending the night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh from December 25. Earlier the night curfew was from 1am to 5am.

Haryana

Haryana has also announced night curfew in the state from January 1, 2022. The night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. The government has also put a cap on gatherings where not more than 200 people would be allowed. Earlier, Haryana had announced that eligible people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls and restaurants in Haryana from January 1, 2022.

Karnataka

Karnataka government has also announced restrictions on the celebration of New Year. However, there won’t be any restrictions on Christmas celebrations and prayer meetings at Churches. It has also the district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the spread.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath issued orders to initiate strict measures, including a state-wide night curfew from December 25, in view of a rise in Covid cases in several states. The night curfew will be applicable from 11 pm to 5 am. CM Yogi also instructed officials to cap the number of people attending events like marriages to 200.

Adityanath also asked the officials to ensure all traders follow the “no mask, no goods" policy at their establishments. Masks should be made mandatory for everyone on the streets or in the markets.

Section 144 in Noida and Lucknow

The UP government has invoked Section 144 of the CrPC in Noida and Lucknow till December 31 in view of Omicron concerns and the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

