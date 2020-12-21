Night Curfew in Cities, Quarantine for Europe Returnees in Maharashtra as New Virus Strain Raises Alarms

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state's cities starting Tuesday night. The development came after the CM held a contingency meeting to discuss the new mutation of the coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom.

Night curfew from 11pm to 6am will be in place in cities from tomorrow night to January 5, lasting a total of 15 days, the state government has decided. Separate hospitals will be earmarked for those who are detected with the new strain, it was announced after Monday's meet.

Institutional quarantine of 14 days has also been mandated in Maharashtra for travellers returning from Europe and countries in Central Asia.

Earlier today, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the Central government is fully alert about the new strain of coronavirus reported in the UK, and stressed that "there's no need to panic".

Several countries across the globe, including India, put in place bans on incoming flights from the UK. "I confirm that we are going in for a Temporary Suspension of Flights to and from the UK from 11:59 PM on Tuesday, the 22nd of December. The passengers coming from UK have to go through RT-PCR Tests," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.