None
    1-MIN READ

    Night Curfew in CM Yediyurappa's Hometown After Attack on Bajrang Dal Activist in Karnataka

    File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

    File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

    At least four men armed with lethal weapons attacked Nagesh while he was going to park for his morning walk on his bike.

    Tension gripped Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa's hometown after miscreants attacked Bajrang Dal district co-convenor Nagesh on Thursday morning.

    At least four men armed with lethal weapons attacked Nagesh while he was going to park for his morning walk on his bike.

    The police as a precautionary measures, clamped three-day prohibitory orders and curfew orders in five police station limits as this attack has led clashes between two communities in several places.

    After the attack, stone pelting incidents were recorded and in these attacks at least dozen persons were injured and several vehicles parked alongside of roads in various localities were damaged.

    Shivamogga Lok Sabha MP and Yediyurappa's elder son, B. Y. Raghvendra visited Meggon Hospital, where Nagesh is admitted, who is still critical.

    Speaking to reporters, Inspector General of Police (IGP Eastern Range) Ravi who too visited Shivamogga said that the police has formed special teams to nab those attacked on Nagesh. "We are taking stock of the situation and at the moment we have clamped prohibitory orders for three days," he said.

    He added night curfew has also been imposed in five police station limits preventing people coming out.

